A24’s Saint Maud lands theatrical and streaming releases!

After another festival screening at last year’s Beyond Fest and the indie powerhouse studio initially pulling the film from its release calendar, A24 has announced that the acclaimed psychological horror pic Saint Maud is finally coming to audiences in select theaters at the end of the month followed by a streaming premiere on Epix!

At last, she is risen. #SaintMaud arrives in select theaters & drive-ins January 29 — available to stream on @epixhd February 12 https://t.co/H6YVbMwKrG pic.twitter.com/3A9cJ43By0 — A24 (@A24) January 12, 2021



Saint Maud is written and directed by Rose Glass in her feature directorial debut with Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman serving as producers and was set to hit theaters in the US on April 3 and the UK on May 1, but amidst global pandemic concerns is now left undated. It made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to rave reviews, currently maintaining a 93% approval rating form critics on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

The film stars Morfydd Clark as Maud, Jennifer Ehle (The King’s Speech, Zero Dark Thirty) as Amanda, Lily Knight as Joy, Lily Frazer as Carol, Turlough Convery as Christian, Rosie Sansom as Ester, Marcus Hutton as Richard, Carl Prekopp as Pat and Noa Bodner as Hilary.

