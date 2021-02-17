Adam Sandler Celebrates Happy Gilmore’s 25th Anniversary on the Golf Course

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Adam Sandler took the golfing world by storm in the hit comedy Happy Gilmore? Twenty-five years! To commemorate the event, Sandler headed to the golf course to dust off his patented hockey swing and recorded the whole thing on Twitter. Check out the video below!

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

If that weren’t enough, Hal L., the sadistic orderly (played in the film by Ben Stiller), decided to chime in on the action as well.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

And then, to top it off, Shooter McGavin himself (played by Christopher McDonald) also had a few words to say.

Is it too late to beg for a Happy Gilmore sequel? Or should we just let this one live on as a one-off?

Happy Gilmore was released on February 16, 1996, and went on to gross $41.2 million against a $12 million budget. The film remains one of Sandler’s more popular efforts and helped kick start a string of box office hits that spanned over a decade and included The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, and The Longest Yard. Sandler has since found enormous success on Netflix with the films such as Murder Mystery and the recent Hubie Halloween.

