Adrift: Jared Leto & Darren Aronofsky Reuniting on Jason Blum-Produced Project

Adrift: Jared Leto & Darren Aronofsky reuniting on Jason Blum-produced project

Requiem for a Dream alums Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, The Little Things) and Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Mother!, The Whale) are reportedly reuniting on a new feature titled Adrift, according to Deadline, with Jason Blum (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman, Whiplash) attached to produce. Leto will star in the feature with Aronofsky set to direct and co-write.

RELATED: Jared Leto-Led Morbius Gets Pushed Back Again to 2022

Adrift is based on a short story by the same name written by Koji Suzuki, author of Ring, and published in the short story collection Dark Water. The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it’s towed into port, but he soon discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a “Ghost Ship.”

Pick up your copy of Dark Water here!

Aronofsky will co-write the script along with Luke Dawson. According to the outlet, Leto and producer Emma Ludbrook pursued the rights to the story for 10 years before bringing it to Blum and Aronofsky.

RELATED: The Little Things Trailer: Denzel Washington Stars in New Crime Thriller

Blum will produce the project via his Blumhouse Productions banner along with Leto and Emma Ludbrook through Leto’s production company Paradox along with Carla Hacken.

(Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images & Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The post Adrift: Jared Leto & Darren Aronofsky Reuniting on Jason Blum-Produced Project appeared first on ComingSoon.net.