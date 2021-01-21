Alan Tudyk Won’t Appear as K-2SO in Andor Season 1

According to actor Alan Tudyk, K-2SO won’t appear in the upcoming first season of the Star Wars: Andor Disney+ series, but will definitely show up later on down the road.

“They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it,” Tudyk told Collider. “But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I’ll end up in there.”

“I’m going to be in the show. It’s just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn’t involve K-2SO until later on,” Tudyk continued. “I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season.”

The 12-episode series is set five years before the events of Rogue One and is described as a “tense nail-biting spy thriller.”

The cast for the series is set to feature the returns of Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona, with Alan Tudyk expected to return as Cassian’s droid sidekick K-2SO. While character details for Gough and Arjona’s roles are currently being kept under wraps, O’Reilly is set to return to her role of Republic senator and co-founder and leader of the Rebel Alliance Mon Mothma after first appearing in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith in a non-speaking role and then a more prominent supporting turn in Rogue One. She was also voiced by O’Reilly in Star Wars Rebels and Kath Soucie in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Cassian Andor will be executive produced by Tony Gilroy, who previously directed the reshoots for Rogue One. Gilroy was originally expected to direct the three episodes but was forced to give up the position to Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes due to pandemic-related travel issues. However, he will still remain as the series’ showrunner and executive producer.

In Rogue One, a group of unlikely heroes bands together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Luna starred alongside Felicity Jones in the film with Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Riz Ahmed, plus Forest Whitaker and Ben Mendelsohn. It remains to be seen if any of these characters will appear in the series.

Production on the series started less than three weeks ago in London. Andor will debut on Disney+ in 2022.

