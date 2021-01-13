Amazon Offers $200M for Chris Pratt’s Tomorrow War

According to Deadline, Amazon has made a $200 million offer to Paramount and Skydance for Chris Pratt’s upcoming action pic Tomorrow War, which all but guarantees the film is headed to streaming services, though the deal is still not done. Interestingly, the offer is $75 million more than the studio paid for Coming 2 America, though it makes sense as Amazon is looking for ways to give more life to its streaming platform. Along with Coming 2 America, the studio will also debut Skydance’s adaption of Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan as Tom Clancy hero John Clark, which was expected to release in theaters last fall.

In The Tomorrow War (formerly titled as Ghost Draft), when humanity is losing to an alien invasion, scientists develop a way in order to fight the invasion by creating a way to draft soldiers from the past to fight the war. The film will follow a man drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

The film will star Christ Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) along with Emmy nominees Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Betty Gilpin (GLOW). It will also feature Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell, Seychelle Gabriel (Falling Skies), Alan Trong (Alita: Battle Angel), newcomer Chibuikem Uche and Alexis Louder (Focus Features’ Harriet).

The film will be directed by Emmy winner Chris McKay (Robot Chicken, The Lego Batman Movie) from a script written by Zach Dean (Deadfall, 24 Hours to Live). It is executive produced by Pratt with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner set as producers. Matt Grimm will oversee for Skydance. Skydance is financing the project with Paramount on board to distribute.

The Tomorrow War was originally set to hit theaters on December 25, 2020.

