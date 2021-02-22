Amazon Prime Video March 2021 Movie and TV Titles Announced

As the month of February begins to come to a close, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its full list of film and TV titles set to stream in March, including the long-awaited Coming 2 America, the animated series adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible and more! The full list can be viewed below!

Golden Globes

Only on Prime Video, be sure to also check out Amazon Original Movies and Series recently nominated for 10 Golden Globes awards, including:

One Night in Miami… (2021) , nominated for: Best Director, Motion Picture – Regina King Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture – Leslie Odom Jr. Best Original Song, Motion Picture – “Speak Now”, Leslie Odom Jr.

, nominated for: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) , nominated for: Best Picture, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Maria Bakalova

, nominated for: Sound of Metal (2020) , nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Riz Ahmed

, nominated for: Small Axe : Limited Series , nominated for: Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television Best Supporting Actor, Television – John Boyega

, nominated for: Hunters : Season 1 , nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Al Pacino

, nominated for:

Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

Starting March 1, Prime Video will feature a dedicated landing page with a curated selection of titles to honor Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, celebrating Women Who Dare and highlighting the voices of women actors, producers, writers and filmmakers.

Here’s what’s new on Prime Video in March

March brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Coming 2 America (2021), the highly anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall 80’s comedy classic; the premiere of Invincible, an adult animated superhero series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and featuring the voice of Steven Yeun; La Templanza (The Vineyard), a Spanish romantic drama based on the novel by María Dueñas set in the second half of the 19th century; and Making Their Mark, an Australian Football League docu-series.

New Originals:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, in Coming 2 America (2021) newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Available in HDR. Streaming March 5

Making Their Mark is an unprecedented journey into the inner sanctum of Australia's greatest sport in the most challenging year in its history. Players, coaches, and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other in an exhilarating portrait of elite sport. Streaming March 12

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who's just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Available in UHD. Streaming March 26

is an unprecedented journey into the inner sanctum of Australia’s greatest sport in the most challenging year in its history. Players, coaches, and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other in an exhilarating portrait of elite sport. From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Available in UHD. Streaming March 26

La Templanza (The Vineyard) is the story of Mauro Larrea and Soledad Montalvo, two strangers whose destinies cross in the second half of the 19th century and change their lives forever. A story of glory and defeat, of silver mines, family intrigues, vineyards, wineries, and fascinating cities whose splendor has faded with time. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming March 26

Can’t Miss Amazon Original

ZeroZeroZero is an epic eight-episode crime drama that follows a single shipment of cocaine from Mexico, across the Atlantic, to its final destination in Italy. Shot on location in six countries across three continents, the series follows three interweaving storylines from the perspective of The Buyers: The Italian crime syndicates handling worldwide distribution, The Sellers: The Mexican cartels who manage the drug’s production, and The Brokers: American businessmen and women who control the seemingly infinite amount of money the market produces. ZeroZeroZero is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, Gabriel Byrne and Harold Torres.

New Movies to Prime:

Back to the Future (1985) – Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted to 1955 in the time machine created by Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and finds himself in a time-shattering situation that jeopardizes his future. Streaming March 1

– Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted to 1955 in the time machine created by Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and finds himself in a time-shattering situation that jeopardizes his future. Back to the Future II (1989) – Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) launch themselves to the year 2015 to fine-tune the future and inadvertently disrupt the space/time continuum. Streaming March 1

– Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) launch themselves to the year 2015 to fine-tune the future and inadvertently disrupt the space/time continuum. Back to the Future III (1990) – They’ve saved the biggest trip for last as the most popular time-traveling movie trilogy ever comes to a rousing conclusion in Back to the Future Part III! Stranded in 1955 after a freak accident, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) discovers he must travel back to 1885 to rescue Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) before he becomes smitten with school teacher Clara Clayton (Mary Steenburgen). Streaming March 1

– They’ve saved the biggest trip for last as the most popular time-traveling movie trilogy ever comes to a rousing conclusion in Back to the Future Part III! Stranded in 1955 after a freak accident, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) discovers he must travel back to 1885 to rescue Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) before he becomes smitten with school teacher Clara Clayton (Mary Steenburgen). Honest Thief (2020) – Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Streaming March 12

– Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Words On Bathroom Walls (2020) – Diagnosed with a mental illness, a witty, introspective teen (Charlie Plummer) falls in love with a brilliant classmate (Taylor Russell) who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. Streaming March 19

Prime Video Channels Sampling:

Prime members have access to the first season of select shows and select movies on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with titles each month and will only be available for a limited time. Shows and movies streaming March 1 include: American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living) And She Could Be Next : Season 1 (PBS Documentaries) Brad Meltzer’s Decoded : Season 1 (History Vault) Breathless : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Captain Marleau : Season 1 (MHz Choice) Civilizations : Season 1 (PBS Documentaries) Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz : Season 1 (Boomerang) Ella the Elephant : Season 1 (Kidstream) Fifth Ward : Season 1 (ALLBLK) Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family) Jo Frost: Nanny on Tou r: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family) Life With Elizabeth : Season 1 (Best TV Ever) London Kills : Season 1 (Acorn TV) Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living) Nightwatch : Season 1 (A&E Crime Central) Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony : Limited Series (PBS Documentaries) Range Rider : Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever) Rhymes Through Times : Season 1 (Noggin) Somewhere South : Season 1 (PBS Living) The Paris Murders : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) The Returned : Season 1 (Sundance Now)

include:

Here’s what’s new on IMDb TV (Amazon’s free streaming service) in March

New IMDb TV Originals:

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a new Original Series from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. From UNINTERRUPTED, and executive produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, this docu-series chronicles the trials and tribulations of one of the most talked about programs in prep sports. Featuring the sons of NBA legends, multiple blue-chip prospects, and a formidable head coach, this series follows the 2019-2020 Sierra Canyon Trailblazers as they compete for their third consecutive state championship. Streaming exclusively on IMDb TV, on Feb. 26.

New Movies to IMDb TV:

Arrival (2016) – Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. Streaming March 1

– Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) – Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a charismatic defense attorney who spends most of his time defending petty crooks and other bottom-feeders, so it comes as quite a surprise when he lands the case of a lifetime: defending a Beverly Hills playboy (Ryan Phillippe) who is accused of attempted murder.. Streaming March 1

– Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a charismatic defense attorney who spends most of his time defending petty crooks and other bottom-feeders, so it comes as quite a surprise when he lands the case of a lifetime: defending a Beverly Hills playboy (Ryan Phillippe) who is accused of attempted murder.. Mary Queen of Scots (2018) – Mary Stuart’s (Saoirse Ronan’s) attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. Streaming March 1

– Mary Stuart’s (Saoirse Ronan’s) attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. Monsters VS. Aliens (DWA) (2009 ) – A woman transformed into a giant after she is struck by a meteorite on her wedding day becomes part of a team of monsters sent in by the U.S. government to defeat an alien mastermind trying to take over Earth. Streaming March 1

) – A woman transformed into a giant after she is struck by a meteorite on her wedding day becomes part of a team of monsters sent in by the U.S. government to defeat an alien mastermind trying to take over Earth. The Last Witch Hunter (2015) – Vin Diesel is an immortal witch hunter who clashes with the supernatural in an epic battle to save the human race. Streaming March 1

– Vin Diesel is an immortal witch hunter who clashes with the supernatural in an epic battle to save the human race. No Strings Attached (2011) – Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, with no fighting, no jealousy and no expectations. Streaming March 23

The full list of titles streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March are as follows:

March 1

Movies

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Series

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Movies

Out of Africa (1985)

March 5

Movies

Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Movies

Honest Thief (2020)

Series

Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 19

Movies

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Series

Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 29

Movies

Renegades (1989)

March 30

Movies

The Ghost Writer (2010)

IMDb TV New in March – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV SERIES

March 1

Project Blue Book S1-2

MOVIES

March 1

Mary Queen Of Scots (’18)

Lincoln Lawyer

Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)

Arrival

The Last Witch Hunter

Collateral

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Atonement

Nanny Mcphee

American Psycho

The Hurt Locker

Madea’s Witness Protection

Shaft

Boomerang

Coal Miner’s Daughter

The Game

Godzilla 2000

The Guardian (’90)

Land Before Time Ii: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time Iii: The Time Of The Great Giving

Land Before Time Iv: Journey Through The Mists

Land Before Time Ix: Journey To The Big Water

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time Vi: The Secret Of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time Vii: The Stone Of Cold Fire

Land Before Time Viii: The Big Freeze

Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Land Before Time Xii: Day Of The Flyers

Land Before Time Xiii: The Wisdom Of Friends

Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave

Meet Joe Black

Monster’s Ball

Nanny Mcphee Returns

Problem Child

Rock The Kasbah

Rules Of Engagement

Scent Of A Woman

Sea Of Love

The Sum Of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

What Dreams May Come

March 3

Still Alice

The Switch

March 15

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

March 16

The Dilemma

March 23

No Strings Attached

