Amazon unveils Invincible first-look clip & premiere date!

After last month brought exciting word that the already star-studded cast of the animated series was expanding with Mahershala Ali, Ezra Miller and more, Amazon has unveiled another new teaser for Robert Kirkman’s Invincible and announced a March 26 premiere date! The teaser can be viewed below!

HERE’S THAT CLIP YOU JUST SAW IN THE LIVESTREAM. MARCH 26!!! (sorry for the all caps, we’re just very excited)#InvincibleFriday pic.twitter.com/bCXBA6PgAB — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2021



During his Comic-Con@Home panel last summer, Robert Kirkman revealed that Chad Coleman (The Walking Dead) will portray Martian Man, Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) will star as Green Ghost, Michael Cudlitz (Southland) stars as Red Rush, Lauren Cohan (The Boy) as War Woman, Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead) as Darkwing and Ross Marquand (Avengers: Endgame) actually taking two roles on the show as The Immortal and Aquarius.

The series is described as a suspenseful, action-filled, emotion-packed show that builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity. The comic launched in 2003 and wrapped up last February after 144 issues had been published. Ryan Ottley served as the central artist on the Kirkman and Cory Walker created comics.

The series will feature an all-star ensemble that includes Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Seth Rogen (The Lion King), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Tomb Raider), Jason Mantzoukas (John Wick 3: Parabellum), Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) amongst others.

Behind The Walking Dead, Invincible is Kirkman’s second-longest-running comic and the series serves as his first show under the new deal with Amazon. Invincible is Kirkman’s fourth scripted series based on his Skybound comics, alongside AMC’s The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and Cinemax’s Outcast.

Kirkman’s Skybound is set to produce Invincible with Teen Titans’ Simon Racioppa serving as showrunner. Along with Kirkman and Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead), and Catherine Winer (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will executive producer. Jeff Allen serves as supervising director.

