Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Sets Cast

Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series sets cast

Just a few months after getting the greenlight from the streaming platform, Amazon’s series reboot of the horror franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer has taken a big step forward as nine cast members have been attached, according to Deadline.

RELATED: Amazon Greenlights I Know What You Did Last Summer Series

Though character details are being kept close to the chest, the cast for the series is believed to be led by Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level) with the rest of the roster including Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming) and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

The series, based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, is being written and executive produced by Sara Goodman (Preacher) with Craig Macneill set to helm and executive produce the pilot and production expected to begin this month in Hawaii.

Click here to purchase the 1997 original film!

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, previously said in a statement. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

The 1997 film version, directed by Jim Gillespie with a script by Kevin Williamson, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze, Jr. as a group of high school students who accidentally hit and kill a man with their car one night. Although they believe they have successfully covered up their crime, the group finds themselves at the receiving end of a slasher killer’s serial rampage one year later.

RELATED: CS Video: James Wan on Expanding The Conjuring Universe

I Know What You Did Last Summer was followed by a theatrical sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998 and a direct-to-video third film, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, in 2006.

Neal Moritz will produce the series alongside Original Film’s Payun Shatty, Atomic Monster’s Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear, while Shay Hatten, who was originally set to pen the pilot, will executive produce with Goodman and Erik Feig.

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The post Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Sets Cast appeared first on ComingSoon.net.