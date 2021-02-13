Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Lands Glover & Waller-Bridge To Lead/Create

It’s been three years since audiences last experienced the talents of Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge together and now the duo are set to reunite for Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith as they have signed on to star and co-create the series adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, first released in 2005 and penned by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) and helmed by Doug Liman (Chaos Walking), centered on an upper-class married couple who are surprised to learn that they are assassins at competing agencies and have been assigned to kill each other, with Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) starring in the lead roles.

The series reboot, which was previously attempted in 2007 at ABC, is set to be created by the Atlanta maverick and the Fleabag Emmy winner alongside Francesca Sloane, who previously worked with Glover on his acclaimed FX series and is under an overall deal with Amazon, as is Waller-Bridge. Sloane will serve as showrunner on the series, which is being executive produced New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films’ Jenny Robins.

“Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away,” Milchan and Schaefer said in a statement. “Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios.”

While the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith wasn’t a critical darling, the chemistry between its stars was praised and it became a box office hit, grossing over $487 million at the global box office.

