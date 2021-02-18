AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer & Photos Starring Annie Murphy

AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer & Photos Starring Annie Murphy

AMC has released the official Kevin Can F**k Himself trailer starring Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) in the upcoming comedy series. You can check out the trailer now in the player below along with the new photos in the gallery!

This is a story about a woman who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband.

Kevin Can F**k Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The series looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.

Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is produced by AMC Studios. The series will premiere on AMC in Summer 2021.

