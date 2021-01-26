Amy Adams & A24 Teaming for TV Adaptation of Outlawed

After properly exploring the world of television with the Emmy-nominated HBO adaptation of Sharp Objects, Amy Adams is ready to return to the small screen behind the camera as she is teaming up with A24 to produce a series adaptation of Outlawed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Anna North and published earlier this month, the novel focused on a young midwife as she finds herself having to leave her life behind as she’s gone a year in her marriage without a pregnancy and is threatened by her townsfolk who are routinely hanging barren women out of fear of them being witches. She joins up with the notorious band of outlaws The Hole in the Wall Gang and joins in on their mission to create a safe haven for outcast women in the West, which requires a treacherous plan that could get them all killed.

Following its publishing in early January, the novel received acclaim from critics and shot up to the New York Times bestseller list, landing in the No. 6 spot and sitting as the January pick for the Belletrist and Reese Witherspoon book clubs. The six-time Oscar nominee and two-time Golden Globe winner acquired the rights to the novel via her Bond Group Entertainment production banner alongside A24 and is set to executive produce with Bond’s Stacy O’Neil while the label’s Kate Clifford is attached to co-produce. The search for a writer to develop the adaptation is currently underway. RELATED: Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen Lands Amy Adams Coming off of the hit HBO miniseries, Adams is also currently attached to Netflix’s Kinds of America, reuniting her with Vice helmer Adam McKay, on which she is producing via Bond Group and is currently in pre-production. (Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

