And Just Like That… Sex and the City revival set at HBO Max!

HBO Max has given a series order to And Just Like That…, a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The new Max Original series is based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

The original Sex and the City series was set and shot in New York City, Nominated for over 50 Emmy Awards and winning seven, the HBO show had 94 episodes broadcast over six seasons, premiering on June 6, 1998 and concluding on February 22, 2004. It was followed by a Sex and the City movie in 2008, which was followed by Sex and the City 2 in 2010, both of which were successful at the box office. A Sex and the City 3 was developed in 2016 but ultimately cancelled reportedly due to co-star Kim Cattrall’s unwillingness to revisit the part of Samantha. Cattrall does not appear to be involved in the revival either

And Just Like That… is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Michael Patrick King.

