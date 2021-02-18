Anna Friel to Lead TV Adaptation of Thriller The Perfect Girlfriend

After receiving acclaim for her roles in Marcella and Butterfly, Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel is gearing up for the small screen once again as she has signed on to star in the series adaptation of Karen Hamilton’s thriller novel The Perfect Girlfriend, of which she previously narrated the audiobook iteration, according to Deadline.

The series is being produced by Pulse Films, the Vice-owned label behind AMC’s Gangs of London, and co-produced by Friel’s new production banner Wonder Well Productions with Nicola Larder, who previously worked with Friel on Marcella, set to executive produce alongside Pulse Films’ CEO Thomas Benski.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining forces with Anna once again to create what will be another iconic female TV character,” Larder said in a statement. “I love working with Anna. We vibe off each other incredibly well. We’re going to ensure Karen’s creation of Juliette leaps onto of the screen as a true 21st century statement about not taking bad behavior lying down.”

The logline for the series reads as follows:

Juliette (Friel) is an attractive, confident and driven woman who is training for her new career as a flight attendant. The darkness in her past doesn’t matter, because she’s moved beyond all that, and she’s building a great new life for herself—one that will impress her ex-boyfriend, Nate, who left her in a foolish moment of commitment-phobia, one that he surely regrets now. But he’ll be so proud of her once he sees how much she’s grown. And he will see her. After all, he’s a pilot at the very same airline where Juliette is training. What kind of man wouldn’t appreciate the effort Juliette has taken to win Nate back? She cleans his apartment when he’s not there and makes sure to leave all his favorite foods in the fridge. It’s only a matter of time before he leaves his airheaded new girlfriend and realizes Juliette is the only one for him. He will realize it. Juliette will make sure of it. After all, she is the perfect girlfriend.

“Karen has entrusted to me the vibrant and compelling world of Juliette and I can’t wait to introduce her to you all,” Friel said in a statement.

Alongside Girlfriend and Marcella, which began airing its third season in the UK in January after its Netflix release in the States in October, Friel is also set to star in Adi Hasak’s supernatural anthology series The Box set at Scandinavian streamer Nordic Entertainment Group.

