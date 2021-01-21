Anthony Mackie Comments on Chris Evans’ Possible MCU Return

Marvel fans were recently hit with the surprising news of Chris Evan’s potential return as Captain America. Fans were shocked as the 39-year-old actor has always been adamant in previous interviews about his retirement from the MCU. Following the news, Evans took to Twitter to seemingly deny the said reports.

Now, in a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie was asked to address the rumors about Evans’ Captain America return. Mackie revealed that should Evans indeed make his MCU comeback, he’ll be very happy about the opportunity to work with him again.

“You know, I’ve heard that. Like, I’ve seen that, and, look, Chris is my boy, so if they’re getting the band back together, I’ll be very happy with that,” Mackie said.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as they reprise their MCU roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities–and their patience.

Joining them are MCU veterans Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, who are set to return as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Neither character has appeared onscreen since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

During the Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo 2019, it was revealed that Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49, Black Mirror) has joined the series for the role of Marvel Comics character John Walker/ U.S. Agent. Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, Supergirl), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within) and Danny Ramirez have also been cast for the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a six-episode series that is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has also joined the series’ writing/creative team. The series is set to debut on March 19, 2021.

