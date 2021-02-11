Apple Studios Acquires Dolly With Florence Pugh Set to Star

Apple Studios acquires Dolly with Florence Pugh set to star

Coming on the heels of landing the rights to the Sundance favorite CODA, Apple Studios is continuing to build its roster of upcoming films as it has won a sci-fi package entitled Dolly with Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Black Widow) attached to star, according to Deadline.

RELATED: The Maid: Florence Pugh to Star in Universal’s New Murder Mystery Film

The film, written by Vanessa Taylor (Hillbilly Elegy) and Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis) and inspired by the short story of the same name from Elizabeth Bear, is described as a courtroom drama in which a robotic companion doll kills its owner, but subsequently claims she is not guilty.

While sources report the project has not received a formal greenlight from the streaming platform, as it is still in need of a written script and a director, but should the film get the go-ahead it will be produced by Apple alongside Pearce via his Point of No Return Films production banner, while Pugh and Taylor will executive produce alongside Point of No Returns’ Ian Fisher.

Apple TV+, who are gearing up for the Russo Brothers-helmed crime thriller Cherry starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), reportedly beat out three other bidders reportedly comprised of another streaming platform and film studios.

RELATED: Hawkeye Adds Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga & More to Cast!

Pugh, whose turns in 2019’s Fighting With My Family and Midsommar shot her to Hollywood stardom and led to her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women, already has a busy dance card for the future, still awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, set for a May release and is currently in production on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and is joining Disney+’s Hawkeye and the Universal murder mystery film The Maid.

(Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The post Apple Studios Acquires Dolly With Florence Pugh Set to Star appeared first on ComingSoon.net.