Apple TV+ Free Trial Gets Another Extension Until July 2021

According to Variety, Apple has officially decided to extend their Apple TV+ free trial period for customers who previously received their 12-month free subscription last November 2019. The trial period was originally set to end two months ago on November 1, 2020. However, the company has now pushed the extension up until July 2021.

After more than a year since its debut, Apple TV+ currently has more than 40 original content which includes the upcoming second seasons of TV shows such as: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s drama The Morning Show; Hailee Steinfeld’s dramedy Dickinson; Jason Momoa’s fantasy drama See; Jason Sudekis’ comedy series Ted Lasso; Joel Kinnaman’s alternate history drama For All Mankind; Octavia Spencer’s Truth Be Told; and M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Servant.

The streaming service is also expecting the arrival of new movies including: The Russo Brother’s Tom Holland-led drama film Cherry; Justin Timberlake’s drama film Palmer; and Skydance Animation’s first two fantasy animated films Luck and Spellbound.

