Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock Reboot Begins Filming in Canada

According to Global News Canada, production on Apple TV+’s upcoming Fraggle Rock reboot from The Jim Henson Company has officially started in Calgary. The classic series was originally filmed in Toronto. This news comes nearly a year since Apple debuted a special set of quarantine-shot episodes titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

The Fraggle Rock reboot will include Karen Prell and Dave Goelz as they reprise their roles from the original series and the recent Apple TV+ shorts. The new series will see Community vets Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson act as showrunners alongside executive music producer Harvey Mason Jr. (Zoey’s Infinite Playlist), with Yariv Milchan (The Lighthouse), Michael Schaefer (Ad Astra), John Tartaglia (Sesame Street) and Rita Peruggi (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) also all attached in various producing capacities.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! saw the beloved characters of the original series — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt — return for new stories and classic songs with special guests including Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and Ziggy Marley, all filmed from the artists’ homes in accordance with the global quarantine.

The original series, which premiered on HBO in 1983, featured a world populated by a mix of human characters and Fraggle Rock puppets. Initial plans for the movie had the core characters Gogo, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and Red leaving their home in Fraggle Rock and interacting with humans.

