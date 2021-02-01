Apple Wins Global Rights to CODA in Record-Breaking Sundance Deal

Apple Wins Global Rights to CODA in Record-Breaking Sundance Deal

Following an intense bidding war against multiple studios including Amazon, Deadline brings word that Apple Studios has successfully won the worldwide distribution rights to Sian Heder’s coming-of-age drama film titled CODA, which recently had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The deal reportedly cost Apple around $25 million which sets a new Sundance sale record by breaking last year’s NEON-Hulu acquisition of Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

RELATED: Sundance 2021 Reviews: Judas and the Black Messiah, Passing & More!

Based on the award-winning French film titled La famille belier, CODA (an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults) centers on Ruby, the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, she finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

“I have been so moved by the outpouring of response to the film and am so excited to have found a partner in Apple that loves and deeply gets this movie, the spirit in which it was created and is committed to having this film reach the widest audience possible in a thoughtful and meaningful way,” Heder said in a statement. “The whole CODA team is also so grateful to Sundance for being a part of the film’s journey. I hope that this film and Apple’s powerful support will help kick down some doors standing in the way of inclusion and representation and pave a path for more stories that center characters from the Deaf and Disabled community. The world has waited too long for these stories to be told. Now is the time. No more excuses.”

The film stars Emilia Jones (Locke & Key) as Ruby Rossi, Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Bernardo Villalobos, Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God) as Jackie Rossie, Daniel Durant (You) as Leo Rossi, Troy Kotsur as Frank Rossi, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Vikings) as Miles, Amy Forsyth, and Kevin Chapman.

RELATED: WeCrashed: Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway to Lead Apple TV+ Limited Series

CODA is written and directed by Sian Heder. It is produced by Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, and Jérôme Seydoux with Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen set as producers. The film was a co-production by Vendome Pictures and Pathe Films.

The post Apple Wins Global Rights to CODA in Record-Breaking Sundance Deal appeared first on ComingSoon.net.