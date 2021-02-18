Aquaman: King of Atlantis Photo Reveals First Look at New Animated Miniseries

The first official photo from HBO Max’s upcoming DC animated miniseries Aquaman: King of Atlantis has finally been released, featuring our first look at the new animated versions of Arthur and Mera. Check out the full photo below!

The first promotional image for HBO Max’s AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS has been released pic.twitter.com/pfRwXAt6gn — What’s On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) February 17, 2021

Based on Wan’s 2018 Aquaman film, Aquaman: King of Atlantis is a three-part miniseries that begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster banner along with the company’s Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Sam Register. Warner Bros. Animation will produce.

It’s still unknown if Aquaman himself, actor Jason Mamoa, or any of his co-stars will lend their voices to the series. Aquaman/Arthur Curry was created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris in 1941. The DC character was first adapted into an animated series during the 1970s in the classic cartoon Super Friends.

