Aquaman Sequel Aiming For a Summer 2021 Production Start

During a recent virtual appearance at the Wizard World panel, action vet Dolph Lundgren confirmed that Warner Bros. Pictures is currently planning to start production on James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman sequel this summer in London, which would be more than two years since the Jason Momoa-led superhero film debuted in 2018. Lundgren played King Nereus, an Atlantean king and father of Mera, in the first film.

“I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London,” Lundgren said. “And that’s coming out the following year in the theaters, they hope.”

Aquaman became the biggest success for the DC films, which have a history of faltering at the box office, with the exception of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman. It grossed over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office earning its spot as the highest-grossing DC film of all-time for Warner Bros, and revealed the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) and took him on the journey of his lifetime — one that forced him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman also starred Amber Heard (Justice League, Magic Mike XXL) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Spider-Man 2) as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring films, Watchmen) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Baywatch, The Get Down) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Lion) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna. Also starring is Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando, and Temeura Morrison (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Green Lantern) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman 2 is still scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

