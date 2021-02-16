Archie Panjabi Joins the Cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer Season 3

Archie Panjabi joins the cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer Season 3

Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) has joined the cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer for its upcoming third season as a series regular. Panjabi will play Asha, according to Deadline, who notes that details about the new character are being kept under wraps.

RELATED: CS Video: Daveed Diggs & Jennifer Connelly Talk Snowpiercer Season 2

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar winner Joon-Ho (Parasite). The series was renewed for a third season prior to the second season’s debut.

In Season 2, a new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who has a new train, new technology, and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Click here to purchase Joon-Ho’s film adaptation, the first season of the series, and the first volume of the French graphic novel!

The series stars Oscar winner Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

RELATED: Snowpiercer Receives Early Season 3 Renewal at TNT

The post-apocalyptic drama is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Hanna) and Becky Clements (Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Hanna); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O’Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

The second season is currently airing new episodes every Monday night on TNT. The episodes are also available to stream on TNT’s website; Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The post Archie Panjabi Joins the Cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer Season 3 appeared first on ComingSoon.net.