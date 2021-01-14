Armie Hammer Exits Jennifer Lopez-Co-Led Shotgun Wedding

Armie Hammer exits Jennifer Lopez-co-led Shotgun Wedding

Almost as sudden as the arrival of the project and its road to production, Lionsgate’s action rom-com Shotgun Wedding has hit a road bump as star Armie Hammer (Death on the Nile) has exited the project and will be recast, according to Variety.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer said in a statement.

The timing of Hammers’ departure comes on the heels of a series of social media DMs detailing sexually controversial behavior allegedly from his account have been leaked. While the messages have yet to be verified as his, sources report that members of Hammer’s team have been working to drum up support for the actor around Hollywood and assure those that he did not send such messages.

Shotgun Wedding centers on Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage and “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

The film will be directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) from a screenplay co-written by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand) and Liz Meriwether (Single Parents, Bless This Mess). The studio is eyeing a production start early this year.

Shotgun Wedding is set to be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who previously worked with Lionsgate for Wonder and are currently attached to produce Under Cover, Rabbids and White Bird: A Wonder Story at the studio. The duo will produce alongside Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, with Alex Young executive producing for Mandeville, Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican and Ryan Reynolds & George Dewey.

(Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

