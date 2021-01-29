Armie Hammer Steps Down From Paramount+ Limited Series The Offer

Just two weeks after departing the Jennifer Lopez-co-led action rom-com due to his ongoing social media controversy regarding sexually scandalous allegedly from the Golden Globe nominee, Armie Hammer is now also stepping down from the lead role in Paramount+’s making-of-The-Godfather limited series The Offer, according to Variety.

The series, written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy nominee Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player), will be based on Oscar and Golden Globe-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences in making the iconic 1972 film adaptation of the crime epic The Godfather, which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and adapted by he and source material author Mario Puzo. Hammer was set to star in the series as the 90-year-old producer, whose other credits include The Longest Yard, which he also developed the story for, The Cannonball Run and Million Dollar Baby, but now a search is underway for a new lead star.

The 10-episode limited series will be penned and executive produced by Tolkin alongside Ruddy, Nikki Toscano (Hunters, Bates Motel) and Leslie Greif (Walker Texas Ranger, Hatfields & McCoys) and produced by Paramount TV Studios.

The Offer was one of a number of projects Hammer has signed on to after October saw the Golden Globe nominee join both the espionage thriller The Billion Dollar Spy, in which he will star alongside Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts 3), and Lionsgate’s romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which he would star alongside Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Marry Me), but following the social media controversy he stepped down from the latter with his status in the former currently unknown.

The biographical drama also marks the latest series currently in the works at the forthcoming Paramount+, with other projects including Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, MTV’s Behind the Music — The Top 40, The Game, Twenty Four Seven,You’re Killing Me, Flashdance and The Real Criminal Minds.

