Army of the Dead Teaser: Survivors Take All in Zack Snyder Zombie Heist Pic

Army of the Dead teaser: Survivors take all in Zack Snyder zombie heist pic

While fans are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of his infamous director’s cut of the DC Extended Universe team-up Justice League, Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Zack Snyder’s ensemble zombie heist pic, Army of the Dead, which can be viewed in the player below!

RELATED: Army of the Dead Release Date & Poster Revealed by Netflix!

Army of the Dead will follow the story of a man who recruits a group of mercenaries to pull off the ultimate heist amidst a zombie apocalypse. It is consists of an ensemble cast, including Dave Bautista (Stuber), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass), Tig Notaro (Instant Family), Hiroyuki Sanada (Westworld), Raul Castillo (Vida), Nora Arnezeder (Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (The Manny), Samantha Win (Wonder Woman), Rich Cetrone (Thor) and Garrett Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead).

Snyder has been working on the main movie since 2007, originally having it in development at Warner Bros. Now, the project is in development at Netflix. Word is the streaming service is sparing no expense with a budget reportedly in the $70 million to $90 million range. The Justice League director will produce alongside his wife Deborah Snyder for The Stone Quarry with Wesley Collar. Ori Marmu and Andrew Norman will oversee for Netflix.

RELATED: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Prequel Wraps Filming

Army of the Dead: The Prequel is directed by and stars Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighöfer and will follow his Army of the Dead character “Ludwig Dieter”. Also starring Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel, the multi-language movie was produced out of Germany by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller of The Stone Quarry and Matthias Schweighöfer and Dan Maag of PANTALEON Films.

The film is set to hit Netflix on May 21.

The post Army of the Dead Teaser: Survivors Take All in Zack Snyder Zombie Heist Pic appeared first on ComingSoon.net.