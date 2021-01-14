Assisted Living: Cardi B Lands Lead Role in New Paramount Comedy Film

According to Variety, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has officially signed on to star in Paramount Pictures‘ upcoming comedy film titled Assisted Living. This marks the Bodak Yellow singer’s first major film project as the lead since her acting debut in 2019’s Jennifer Lopez-led film Hustlers. She will also next be seen in Universal Pictures’ F9 which is set for a May 28, 2021 release.

Described as a raucous comedy with a tremendous heart, Assisted Living follows Cardi B’s Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

The film is based on the original spec script written by Kay Oyegun which has been likened to classic comedies like Sister Act and Mrs. Doubtfire. Temple Hill and Stephen Love are serving as producers.

