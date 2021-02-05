Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground unveils new slate of Netflix projects

After signing a first-look deal with the streamer in 2018 and partnering for three acclaimed projects since, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has unveiled a slate of six new projects in development at Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“We created Higher Ground to tell great stories,” the Obamas said in a statement. “This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory. From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.”
The full list of projects in various states of development are as follows:
“It has been thrilling to watch President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and the Higher Ground team dive into original programming and produce incredible stories,” Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming have captivated audiences all around the world, and their new slate highlights the variety and depth of programming on the horizon as well as new and exciting storytellers.”
