Barry Fights For Iris in New The Flash Season 7 Trailer

A brand new trailer for the upcoming seventh season of The CW’s long-running Arrowverse series The Flash has been released, featuring Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen as he tries to find a way to save Iris from the Mirror Universe. The series is scheduled to make its return on Tuesday, March 2. Check out the video in the player below!

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramo, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen aka the speedster hero XS, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton with Tom Cavanagh as Dr. Harrison Wells, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, The Flash is from by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Todd Helbing.

