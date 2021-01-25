Barry Jenkins Unveils New Clip for The Underground Railroad

Barry Jenkins Unveils New Clip for The Underground Railroad

Barry Jenkins Unveils New Clip for The Underground Railroad

Barry Jenkins Unveils New Clip for The Underground Railroad

Barry Jenkins unveils new clip for The Underground Railroad

It’s been a few months since we last saw footage from Barry Jenkins’ long-awaited Amazon Prime Video drama and now the Oscar-winning writer/director has unveiled a new clip from The Underground Railroad, which can be viewed below!

RELATED: New The Underground Railroad Teaser: First Look at Thuso Mbedu’s Cora

The post Barry Jenkins Unveils New Clip for The Underground Railroad appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

The Amazon Prime Video drama wrapped production in September

The post Barry Jenkins Unveils New Clip for The Underground Railroad appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

Grant Hermanns

Notizie correlate

CS Video: Daveed Diggs & Jennifer Connelly Talk Snowpiercer Season 2

CS Video: Daveed Diggs & Jennifer Connelly Talk Snowpiercer Season 2

HBO Max’s It’s a Sin Trailer & Key Art Released for Max Original Limited Series

HBO Max’s It’s a Sin Trailer & Key Art Released for Max Original Limited Series

Amazon Prime Video February 2021 Movie and TV Titles Announced

Amazon Prime Video February 2021 Movie and TV Titles Announced

Palmer Featurette Offers Deeper Look at Timberlake-Led Apple Drama

Palmer Featurette Offers Deeper Look at Timberlake-Led Apple Drama

Delevingne, Longoria & More Join Ensemble Anthology Women’s Stories

Delevingne, Longoria & More Join Ensemble Anthology Women’s Stories

Mark Wahlberg-Led Drama Joe Bell Gets Pushed Back

Mark Wahlberg-Led Drama Joe Bell Gets Pushed Back

MENU