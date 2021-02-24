Batman Returns Video Shows Michelle Pfeiffer Nail That Whip Scene

Batman Returns video shows Michelle Pfeiffer nail that one take whip scene

We’re almost 30 years removed from Batman Returns’ theatrical release way back on June 16, 1992 — for comparison’s sake, Lawrence of Arabia was released 30 years prior to Batman Returns, just in case you didn’t feel old already — but this is the first time we’ve seen this behind-the-scenes clip of Michelle Pfeiffer pulling off an amazing one-take stunt of Catwoman whipping the heads off some mannequins in Shrek’s department store. Check out the clip below!

Reminder: Michelle Pfeiffer whipped the heads off those four mannequins IN ONE TAKE to thunderous applause from the Batman Returns crew! pic.twitter.com/wVqyH4qw6A — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 19, 2021

RELATED: James Gunn May Have Another DC Project After Suicide Squad & Peacemaker

Batman Returns is the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1989 megahit Batman and stars Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, Danny DeVito as the monstrous Penguin, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Christopher Walken as the villainous Max Shrek. The film grossed $267 million worldwide, which was considerably less than the $411M worldwide gross of its predecessor, and earned itself a bit of controversy due to its darker themes and violence.

After Returns, the Batman franchise fell into the hands of Joel Schumacher, who directed 1995’s Batman Forever and the franchise-ending Batman & Robin in 1997. The Dark Knight went into hiatus until Christopher Nolan rebooted the franchise with 2005’s Batman Begins that in turn led to The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Did you want to talk about Batman or were you just making chit chat? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Batman Returns Video Shows Michelle Pfeiffer Nail That Whip Scene appeared first on ComingSoon.net.