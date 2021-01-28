Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Adds Gary Clark Jr. as Big Boy Crudup

Following the recent addition of newcomer Alton Mason as Little Richard, Deadline reports that Grammy-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. has been cast to join Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic which is currently filming in Australia. In addition, up-and-coming singer Shonka Dukureh as well as Shannon Sanders along with his Gospel team of Lenesha Randolph and Jordan Holland have also joined the ensemble cast with Dukureh playing the role of rhythm-and-blues singer Big Mama Thornton.

Clark, who won three Grammy Awards for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, is set to portray the role of legendary blues singer-songwriter Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, who was one of Elvis Presley’s musical inspirations. Presley previously covered Crudup’s three songs titled, “That’s All Right,” “My Baby Left Me,” and “So Glad You’re Mine.”

Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Dead Don’t Die) is starring in the lead role as Elvis alongside Oscar winner Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Post), who is playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), who will play Presley’s only wife Priscilla. It will also feature Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal as Gladys Presley, Rufus Sewell as Vernon Presley, and English musician Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The movie will explore the life and music of Elvis through his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Parker discovered Presley when he was just an unknown and quickly moved in as his lone representation. Parker was responsible for various milestones, including Presley’s record deal with RCA and his successful acting career.

The Elvis biopic will be co-written by Luhrmann, who will direct, and BAFTA winner Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!). Luhrmann will also produce alongside Oscar winner Catherine Martin (The Great Gatsby), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will serve as an executive producer

The film is still set for its theatrical release on November 5, 2021.

