Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic delays release to mid-2022

Despite building up the ensemble roster for the biopic multiple times this week, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic is hitting a speed bump as Warner Bros. Pictures has elected to delay the film from its November 2021 release to its new home of June 3, 2022, according to Variety. The film recently saw the additions of newcomer Alton Mason as Little Richard and Gary Clark Jr. as Big Boy Crudup.

Sources report that the studio’s decision to delay the film, which was originally set to be one of its large slate of films to debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, spawns from the film still being in production in Australia with another five weeks of material left to shoot, making it highly unlikely to have made its November release on time without a rushed post-production.

Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Dead Don’t Die) is starring in the lead role as Elvis alongside Oscar winner Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Post), who is playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), who will play Presley’s only wife Priscilla. It will also feature Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal as Gladys Presley, Rufus Sewell as Vernon Presley, and English musician Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The movie will explore the life and music of Elvis through his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Parker discovered Presley when he was just an unknown and quickly moved in as his lone representation. Parker was responsible for various milestones, including Presley’s record deal with RCA and his successful acting career.

The Elvis biopic will be co-written by Luhrmann, who will direct, and BAFTA winner Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!). Luhrmann will also produce alongside Oscar winner Catherine Martin (The Great Gatsby), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will serve as an executive producer

The film is still set for its theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

