BBC’s Peaky Blinders Officially Ending with Season 6

BBC’s Peaky Blinders Officially Ending with Season 6

As production finally begins on the highly-anticipated sixth season of the Peaky Blinders, creator Steven Knight has announced that the acclaimed period crime drama series will officially be concluding its run and will no longer return for a seventh season. This announcement comes after Season 5 had made its U.S. debut last October on Netflix.

“Peaky is back and with a bang”, Knight said in a statement. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Tommy Bulfin added, “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

RELATED: His Dark Materials Renewed for a Third Season at HBO & BBC One

Peaky Blinders is set in the lawless streets of Birmingham as it tracks the evolution of leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) from backstreet crime lord to legitimate businessman and member of parliament. This new season finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.

Along with Murphy, some of the returning cast members include Helen McCrory (Skyfall) as Polly Gray, Paul Anderson (The Revenant) as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard) as Ada Thorne (Shelby), and Finn Cole as Michael Gray. New cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as Gina Gray, Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread) as Jimmy McCavern, Neil Maskell (In Darkness) as Winston Churchill, and Sam Claflin (The Nightingale) as Oswald Mosley.

RELATED: Danny Boyle to Direct Sex Pistols Limited Series For FX

The final season of the Peaky Blinders will be directed by Anthony Byrne (In Darkness) from a script written by Steven Knight with Nick Goding set as a producer. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy along with BBC’s Tommy Bulfin and Tiger Aspect’s Lucy Bedford.

The post BBC’s Peaky Blinders Officially Ending with Season 6 appeared first on ComingSoon.net.