Behind Her Eyes trailer previews Netflix’s new thriller miniseries

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 best-selling novel Behind Her Eyes, highlighting a love triangle that will spiral into dark and twisted revelations. The series will be available for streaming on February 17, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

Louise Barnsley is a young, single mum whose otherwise uneventful life is plagued by night terrors. But things take a turn when she becomes romantically involved with her handsome and mysterious boss, psychiatrist David Ferguson. To make matters more complicated, David also happens to be married to the beautiful, seemingly-perfect Adele. When Louise bumps into Adele by chance, they form a secret friendship and bond over Adele’s own history of nightmares. Adele learned to control hers years ago and wants to teach Louise to do the same with the help of instructions in an old journal written by Rob, a troubled friend from her past. As Louise reads through Rob’s journal and grows closer to the lonely and isolated Adele, she learns more about Adele’s complicated marriage and turbulent history filled with trauma and loss. She also learns about Adele’s friendship with Rob, who was once Adele’s closest friend during their stay at a psychiatric hospital but is now strangely absent. Adele had taught him the art of lucid dreaming – the ability to control his dreams. From there, the love triangle and web of lies unravels, exposing secrets with the help of the supernatural.

Behind Her Eyes stars Simona Brown (The Little Drummer Girl), Eve Hewson (Robin Hood), Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express), and Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones).

The limited series is created and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal). It is also executive produced by Eliza Mellor, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, and Jessica Burdett with Erik Richter Strand set as the director.

