Benioff, Weiss & Jackman team with Netflix for The Overstory

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creative duo behind HBO’s mammoth Game of Thrones, have set their next project with Netflix under their overall deal with a series adaptation of Richard Powers’ 2019 novel The Overstory, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The logline for the adaptation of the Powers’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is as follows:

A sweeping, impassioned work of activism and resistance that is also a stunning evocation of the natural world. It tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.

The pilot for the adaptation has been penned by Richard Robbins, whose prior credits include 12 Monkeys and Good Girls Revolt, and will be executive produced by Robbins alongside Benioff and Weiss under their five-year, $250 million first-look deal, Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman), who is a fan of the novel, and Bernie Caulfield and the GOT duo’s Bighead Littlehead production banner. Powers himself is attached to the series as a co-executive producer.

The Overstory marks the third series project Benioff and Weiss have in the works at Netflix after an adaptation of The Three-Body Problem from Alexander Woo (The Terror) and the half-hour dramedy The Chair hailing from Benioff’s wife Amanda Peet (Togetherness, Brockmire) and starring and executive produced by Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

