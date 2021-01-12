Bethesda & MachineGames Developing Indiana Jones Video Game!

Just a day after the announcement that Lucasfilm Games would begin to solely handle all video game adaptations of the Lucasfilm properties, Bethesda took to Twitter to announce that they are developing a new Indiana Jones title with their in-house developer MachineGames!

While further details may currently be under wraps for the project, the game publisher revealed that the title will feature an entirely original story for the iconic archaeologist and history professor and will be executive produced by Bethesda’s Todd Howard in collaboration with Lucasfilm. Howard is best known for his work as project lead and director on much of Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls series and a few of the most recent installments in the Fallout franchise.

It’s been over a decade since gamers last got a proper console title centered on the fedora-wearing, whip-cracking hero with 2009 bringing players two different games in the form of Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues, Traveller’s Tales follow-up to their 2008 Lego adaptation of the film franchise that added in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Artificial Mind and Movement’s Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings.

The latter title was originally designed and developed for seventh-gen consoles PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii and PlayStation Portable, but the development team shifted their plans early into development to cancelling the former two and instead developing the game for the PlayStation 2 and scrapping an Xbox release altogether. Upon its release, the game received very mixed reviews.

While not giving too many details away today, Bethesda promised to share more reveals for the title when they’re ready.

