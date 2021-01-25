Black Lightning Final Season Trailer Teases February Return

Black Lightning Final Season Trailer Teases February Return

The CW has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of Black Lightning, featuring Jefferson as he wants to save his family by trying to let go of being the hero he was before. The series is scheduled to return on Monday, February 8, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: New Superman & Lois Trailer: Saving the World Starts at Home

Black Lightning marks the latest CW DC Comics series to come to a close in recent times following the series finale of Arrow earlier this year after eight seasons and the announcement that Supergirl would end in 2021 with its upcoming sixth season. The network is currently developing a spinoff series centered on the villain Painkiller, portrayed by Jordan Calloway, with a backdoor pilot airing as the seventh episode of the forthcoming fourth season.

High school principal Jefferson Pierce, who retired from his superhero persona Black Lightning for almost nine years after seeing the effects it had on his family, is forced to become a vigilante again when the rise of the local gang called The 100 led by Tobias Whale leads to increased crime and corruption in his community of Freeland.

The series stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce, China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Damon Gupton as Inspector Henderson, Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce, Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale, and Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne.

RELATED: Jim Gaffigan to Play Thunderbolt in The CW’s Stargirl Season 2

Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), Charles D. Holland (“JAG”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

The post Black Lightning Final Season Trailer Teases February Return appeared first on ComingSoon.net.