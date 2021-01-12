Bliss Trailer: Owen Wilson & Salma Hayek Star in New Sci-Fi Drama

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Mike Cahill’s psychological sci-fi romance drama film titled Bliss, featuring Owen Wilson as his character finds it difficult to distinguish reality from fantasy. Also starring Oscar nominee Salma Hayek, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, February 5, 2021. Check out the Bliss trailer in the player below!

In Bliss, recently divorced Greg (Wilson) — whose life is falling apart — meets the enchanting Isabel (Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory.

The film also stars Madeline Zima (Heroes), Deron Horton, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Love Simon), Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project), Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen), Steve Zissis (Her) and Dayne Catalano.

Bliss is written and directed by Another Earth filmmaker Mike Cahill. Endgame Entertainment’s James D. Stern is producing, with the company’s Lucas Smith serving as executive producer. Marsha Swinton (Hala) is also executive producing.

