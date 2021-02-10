Blu-ray & DVD Details Revealed for Josh Ruben’s Scare Me!

After scoring rave reviews from critics and audiences last year, Josh Ruben’s directorial debut Scare Me is coming to shelves on Blu-ray and DVD and RLJE Films has unveiled the full details and a March release date for the Shudder original horror-comedy, which can be viewed below!

The horror-comedy’s DVD and Blu-ray include the following bonus features:

Director & Cinematographer Commentary

Interviews with the Cast

Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery

Make Cool Sh!t Podcast Episode 1: Scare Me

Outtakes

Feel the Music, Feel the Light” Music Video

In the film, Fred, a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny, a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story.

As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings.

This film marks the feature directorial debut of Josh Ruben (College Humor), who is also starring alongside Aya Cash (You’re The Worst, The Boys) and Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live). It is written and produced by Ruben with Alex Bach and Daniel Powell also serving as producers.

Scare Me is now available to stream on Shudder and is set to hit shelves on Blu-ray and DVD on March 2!

