Blu-ray, DVD & digital details for Promising Young Woman revealed!

Just a month after the film hit premium VOD platforms for rental, Universal Pictures has unveiled the full details and March release dates for the digital, Blu-ray and DVD editions of the four Golden Globe-nominated Carey Mulligan-starring dark comedy thriller Promising Young Woman!

Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Bonus Features:

A Promising Vision – Writer/Director Emerald Fennell discusses her inspirations for writing this bold, genre-bending film.

Two-Sided Transformation – A look at why Carey Mulligan was the perfect choice to play "Cassie" and how filmmakers used wardrobe, hair, and makeup to express the balance between light and dark.

Balancing Act – Cast members discuss their unexpected reactions to the careful balance of levity and tragedy in director Emerald Fennell's take on female revenge.

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Emerald Fennell

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Premiering to huge acclaim in Sundance earlier this year, Promising Young Woman is directed and written by Fennell and also stars an ensemble cast that includes Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown.

Fennell produced along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben Browning and Ashley Fox for FilmNation Entertainment. Promising Young Woman will be available to purchase digitally on March 2 and will hit shelves on Blu-ray and DVD on March 16!

