Bones & All: Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell in talks to star in Luca Guadagnino’s new pic

Deadline brings word that Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird, Little Women) could be reuniting with Call Me by Your Name director and Academy Award nominee Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria, We Are Who We Are, A Bigger Splash) as the actor, along with Tayor Russell (Escape Room, Waves, Lost in Space), are in talks to star in the feature Bones & All that would be directed by Guadagnino and written by David Kajganich (The Terror, Suspiria, True Story).

The only details known about the project is that it is a horror-love story revolving around Chalamet and Russell’s potential characters. The outlet notes that the package is gaining steam with “multiple bidders” interested in the feature.

Chalamet’s upcoming projects include the highly-anticipated feature Dune from Denis Villeneuve and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Russell recently wrapped production on the final season of Netflix’s Lost in Space and is in post-production on Escape Room 2. Guadagnino is also at work on the Brideshead Revisited miniseries starring Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Ralph Fiennes, Andrew Garfield, and Joe Alwyn.

A production start date on Bones & All on the project has not yet been set.

