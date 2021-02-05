Boo, Bitch: Lana Condor to Star in & Executive Produce Netflix Comedy Series

Deadline brings word that Lana Condor (Deadly Class, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is set to star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch, a new comedy project that was given a series order at Netflix. The eight-episode live-action limited series hails from Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward).

In Boo, Bitch, over the course of one night, a high school senior (Condor), who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.

Ehrlich and Iungerich reportedly developed a new take on an original script that was optioned from co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Writers Ehrlich and Iungerich will serve as showrunners on the project, and Schauer and Soltysiak will co-executive produce.

Ehrlich and Iungerich will also executive produce along with Jonathon Komach Martin (Deadpool), Blake Goza (The Escort), and Jamie Dooner (On My Block).

