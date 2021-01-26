Borderlands: Kevin Hart Joins Eli Roth’s Video Game Adaptation

Borderlands: Kevin Hart Joins Eli Roth’s Video Game Adaptation

TheWrap brings word that Emmy nominee Kevin Hart (Ride Along, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) has joined Cate Blanchett in filmmaker Eli Roth’s upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation feature for Lionsgate after months of negotiations.

RELATED: Spiral: Bousman Says David Fincher’s Seven Influenced the Saw Reboot

Hart will reportedly play Roland in the film that will be directed by Roth. The character is described as a skilled ex-soldier turned mercenary and will be a more “dramatic turn” for the actor.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” Roth said. “Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland.”

It was announced in May 2020 that Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Carol, Blue Jasmine, The Aviator) will lead the cast as Lilith, a siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills.

Based on the bestselling PC and console gaming experience from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, a wholly owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Borderlands will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who produce through their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, through PICTURESTART, who have shepherded the project and overseen development, including the latest draft of the screenplay by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. The film’s executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

RELATED: Eli Roth’s History of Horror Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

Borderlands is one of the world’s most successful video game franchises, with more than 57 million units sold-in worldwide, including over 22 million units of Borderlands 2, which is the highest-selling title in the history of 2K. The most recent installment, Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019, already sold-in nearly 8 million units worldwide and was honored with the award for “Best Multiplayer Game” at Gamescom.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The post Borderlands: Kevin Hart Joins Eli Roth’s Video Game Adaptation appeared first on ComingSoon.net.