Boss Level: Frank Grillo-Led Action Sci-Fi Sets Hulu Release Date

Hulu has finally set the release date for director Joe Carnahan’s upcoming action sci-fi thriller film titled Boss Level which will be led by Frank Grillo (The Grey, The Purge: Anarchy), Naomi Watts (The Impossible, 21 Grams), and Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge, Braveheart). Originally scheduled for an August 2019 release, the film will now be available for streaming on Friday, March 5, 2021, exclusively on Hulu.

In Boss Level, trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow

The film also stars Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), Selina Lo, and Meadow Williams.

Boss Level is written and directed by The A Team filmmaker Joe Carnahan, Chris Borey (Open Grave), and Eddie Borey (Open Grave, Deadly Beloved), and was produced by Grillo and Carnahan’s WarParty Films, Randall Emmett and George Furla’s Emmett/Furla Films, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Entertainment, and The Fyzz Facility Pictures.

