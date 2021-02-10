Brad Pitt-Led Bullet Train Adds Sandra Bullock to Ensemble Roster

Just when it seemed like David Leitch’s Bullet Train had finished rounding out its ensemble roster, Deadline has brought word that the Brad Pitt-led cast has continued to expand with the addition of Oscar winner Sandra Bullock (Ocean’s 8), marking the first time the two actors have worked together.

Bullet Train will mark the eighth collaboration between Leitch and Pitt, who first worked together in 1999 on Fight Club on which Leitch worked as an uncredited stunt double for Pitt, followed by 2001’s The Mexican, Ocean’s Eleven and Spy Game, the latter two in which he doubled again for Pitt and helped coordinate the martial arts stunts on the Tony Scott-helmed film. Leitch would once again double for Pitt in 2004’s Troy and 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and would later reunite with the star in 2018’s Deadpool 2, in which Pitt cameoed as Vanisher and Leitch directed.

Plot details for the film are currently being kept under wraps, but it is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. The cast for the film, led by Pitt, already includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Joey King (The Lie), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Logan Lerman (Hunters), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine), Masi Oka (Spies in Disguise) and Bad Bunny (American Sole).

On top of directing, Leitch will supervise the script written by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street). Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the project via their company 87North along with Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, Training Day, The Equalizer) and Kat Samick (The Equalizer, Southpaw, Infinite). Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada are executive producing in behalf of Kotaro. Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the film for Sony Pictures.

Leitch and McCormick recently signed a first-look deal at Universal and produced the action film Nobody, starring Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, which is slated for a February 26, 2021 release. The duo is also developing a biopic of Jutta Kleinschmidt, the first and only woman to win the brutal off-road endurance race known as The Dakar Rally, as well as the rights to her book My Victory at Dakar.

(Photo Credit: Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

