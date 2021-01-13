Breaking News in Yuba County Trailer: Allison Janney Has One Killer Story

MGM has released the official Breaking News In Yuba County trailer for director Tate Taylor’s forthcoming comedy-drama, featuring Oscar winner Allison Janney as her character desperately searches for her missing husband. Also starring Mila Kunis and Awkwafina, the film will arrive in select theaters and on VOD on Friday, February 12, 2021. Check out the video in the player below along with the full poster!

In Breaking News in Yuba County, after her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons, an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals, and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.

The R-rated film will be led by Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Mila Kunis (Bad Moms), Awkwafina (The Farewell, Ocean’s 8), and Regina Hall (Girls’ Trip). It will also feature Wanda Sykes (Evan Almighty), Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Clifton Collins Jr. (Thief), Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess (Ma), Keong Sim (Dead To Me), Chris Lowell (GLOW), with Matthew Modine (And the Band Played On) and Ellen Barkin (Switch).

Breaking News in Yuba County is directed by Tate Taylor from a screenplay written by Amanda Idoko. This project will mark the latest collaboration between Janney and Taylor, who previously collaborated on The Help and The Girl on the Train.

