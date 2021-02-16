Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Lands Lead Role in Dungeons & Dragons Feature

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page lands lead role in Dungeons & Dragons feature

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Netflix’s Bridgerton break-out star Regé-Jean Page has landed a lead role in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. Page will join Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Michelle Rodriguez (F9), and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) in the project.

RELATED: Mission: Impossible 7 & 8: Paramount Reportedly Cancels Back-to-Back Filming Plans for Sequels

A synopsis for the film has not yet been released. Duo Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night) will direct as well as pen the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio.

Role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons first became popular in 1974, and since then has amassed millions of players and fans worldwide. The hugely popular property has also influenced numerous writers, directors, game designers and other creative professionals throughout its four decades. The feature was first announced in 2013 wherein a rights-dispute began between the studio and Hasbro (parent company of publisher Wizards of the Coast), but the issues were resolved last year and the film remains in development.

First adapted for the small screen as an animated television series in 1983, Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson’s iconic RPG was turned into a live-action feature film in 2000 directed by Courtney Solomon. The film was neither a critical nor financial success, but it did lead to a telefilm sequel with 2005’s Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God and a direct-to-DVD follow-up with Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness in 2012.

RELATED: New The King and I Musical Film Adaptation in the Works at Paramount



Dungeons & Dragons, which is being co-produced and co-financed by Hasbro, eOne, and Paramount Pictures, with the former handling distribution in the UK and Canada while Paramount distributes everywhere else, is currently slated for a May 27, 2022 release. Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm, with Hasbro’s Brian Goldner also producing.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The post Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Lands Lead Role in Dungeons & Dragons Feature appeared first on ComingSoon.net.