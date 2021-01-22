BritBox Unveils What’s Coming to the Streamer in February 2021

BritBox Unveils What’s Coming to the Streamer in February 2021

BritBox, the subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV offering the biggest collection of streaming British television in North America, has unveiled its February slate! Next month, The Pembrokeshire Murders joins the service on February 2, starring Luke Evans (The Hobbit) as the newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins. You can check out the full February

RELATED: Exclusive Traces Clip Starring Martin Compston & Molly Windsor

Available February 2

The Pembrokeshire Murders | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, Exclusive | 3 X 60 (Airs Weekly)

By the producers of global hit Bodyguard, this true-crime drama brings to life the extraordinary cold-case pursuit of the most notorious serial killer in Welsh history. Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a long shadow over the work of the Dyfed-Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins (Luke Evans, The Hobbit) decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibers that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s. However with the perpetrator of those crimes nearing the end of his prison sentence, WIlkins and team find themselves in a race against time to make the connection – ultimately being aided by an unlikely source…a UK game show.

The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer | New to BritBox, Exclusive | 3 X 60

This documentary features the real-life account of the infamous Pembrokeshire murders and the gameshow serial killer. John Cooper was a one-man crime wave in one of the most secluded and beautiful parts of the world. He was hiding in plain sight at the center of the community he terrorized. He was so confident that he could outsmart the law that he even appeared on the ITV hit game show Bullseye four years after he murdered Richard and Helen Thomas and just weeks before he struck again in Pembrokeshire in 1989. He was finally snared by a small team of hand-picked detectives who painstakingly uncovered a web of forensic evidence which proved beyond doubt that Cooper was the man responsible. This incredible story has now been brought to the screen for ITV by World Productions and Severn Screen, starring Luke Evans as Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins and Keith Allen as serial killer John Cooper. In this one-hour documentary, we go behind the scenes of The Pembrokeshire Murders which was shot at many of the key locations in Pembrokeshire and we meet the real people who played a key role in bringing Cooper to justice.

Available February 5

Waiting For God S4-5 | New to BritBox, Exclusive | 18 X 30

Starring Graham Crowden (Vanity Fair, Father Brown) and Stephanie Cole (The Lady Vanishes, Scarborough), this popular British sitcom follows two spirited residents of a retirement home who spend their time running rings around the home’s oppressive management and their own families. Refusing to grow old gracefully, Tom and Diana cause more madness and mayhem in the fourth and fifth series of this delightful comedy.

Available February 8

Winterwatch | North American Premiere, Exclusive | 8 X 60

It is dark. It is cold. It is February. But fear not! Winterwatch is here to add a bit of seasonal warmth. Broadcasting from the wilds of Scotland, the Winterwatch team takes an in-depth look at how Britain’s wildlife is faring up and down the country. The Watch team is back for another run of chronicling the exploits of British wildlife through the coldest and toughest months of the year at Cairngorms National Park. Join Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin in New Forest, Gillian Burke at the Cornish Beaver Project in Cornwall, and Iolo Williams at the Centre for Alternative Technology as a new episode arrives daily.

Available February 9

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World | North American Premiere, Exclusive | 1 X 60

In 1995, BBC Panorama shared a candid interview with Princess Diana where she opened up to Martin Bashir about her marriage to Prince Charles and life as a royal. 25 years later, this documentary looks at how this broadcasting event was orchestrated, what the interview revealed about modern society, and new insights into the psychological portrait of Diana herself.

Available February 12

Cold Feet: The New Years S4 | SVOD Premiere, New to BritBox | 6 X 45

Popular British comedy series based on the long-running comedy-drama Cold Feet returns for a fourth season with sharp humor and the closely-observed emotional truth that it is famous for. Faced with retirement and the prospect of empty nests, the gang can finally kick back and enjoy the fruits of their labor… if only mid-life were that simple.

Available February 16

Honour | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, Exclusive | 1 x 120

Keeley Hawes (Upstairs Downstairs, Bodyguard) stars as DCI Caroline Goode in Honour, the tragic true story of Banaz Mahmod, a London woman killed by her family because of a relationship they considered shameful. When DCI Goode (Hawes) discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family, she was appalled that her colleagues had missed multiple chances to prevent this so-called “honour” killing. Written by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) and directed by Richard Laxton (Mum, Mrs. Wilson), the show brings to light a difficult subject and details a detective’s unwavering quest to pursue justice.

Available February 23

8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown S18 | North American Premiere, Exclusive | 9 X 30

This comedic panel show is the perfect hybrid of Channel 4’s topical hit 8 Out of 10 Cats and the cerebral words-and-number game Countdown as the anarchic comedians of the former take on the brainbox format of the latter. Hosted by Jimmy Carr, with team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson, the show features Rachel Riley and Susie Dent on math and dictionary duty respectively.

Available February 26

Silent Witness S1-21 | New to BritBox | 192 X 60

23 years in the making, the BBC flagship pathology procedural was first broadcast in 1996, created by ex-policeman Nigel McCrery. Originally following the investigations of Professor Sam Ryan (Amanda Burton), who will not allow the case to close until the truth is discovered, regardless of the controversy this may cause, the show later sees Dr. Nikki Alexander taking over upon Sam’s departure. Along with a team of devoted pathologists, they delve deep into a variety of complex mysterious and suspicious deaths, unraveling clues that will help to find and identify the killer.

RELATED: BritBox Unveils What’s Coming to the Streamer in January 2021

BritBox is available for $6.99 per month—after an introductory free trial period—on Roku, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at https://www.britbox.com/us/. BritBox is also available on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported devices.

The post BritBox Unveils What’s Coming to the Streamer in February 2021 appeared first on ComingSoon.net.