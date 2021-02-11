Brooklyn Nine-Nine to Conclude After Upcoming Eighth Season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine to conclude after upcoming eighth season

Though still working on the next outing of the acclaimed police workplace comedy, NBC has announced that the forthcoming eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be the end of the road for the Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe winning series.

“I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC,” Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We’ve always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners – Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew – for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.”

The series originally aired on Fox for its first five seasons before being cancelled by the network, only to be swiftly picked up by NBC, Andy Samberg’s previous home during his time on Saturday Night Live, where it thrived in viewership and acclaim, with its most recent season reaching 24 million viewers and averaging 9.5 million in total audience measurement and was NBC’s No. 2-rated program digitally and garnered 74 million official YouTube video views, a 66 percent increase from the previous season’s 44.7 million.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown,” Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group said in a statement. “It’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world. We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. B99, it’s been NOICE!”

The eighth season has seen a more extensive development path in comparison to the past with the original plan for the season scrapped and reworked in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and then production delayed due to the global pandemic, which showrunner Dan Goor has also stated will be addressed in the next season, which is set to debut sometime later this year

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” Goor said in a statement. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), a talented and carefree cop with the best arrest record, has never had to follow the rules too closely or work very hard. That changes when Ray Holt, a man with a lot to prove, becomes the new commanding officer of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct. As Holt reminds Peralta to respect the badge, an extremely competitive colleague — Detective Amy Santiago — starts to close in on the hotshot cop’s arrest record. Other members of the precinct include Sgt. Terry Jeffords, a devoted family man, Detective Charles Boyle, a hard worker who idolizes Jake, and Rosa Diaz, a sexy-yet-intimidating detective. Civilian office manager Gina Linetti is tasked with cleaning up everyone’s mess, while somehow getting involved in everyone’s business.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. It was created, written, and executive produced by Dan Goor (Parks and Recreation) and Michael Schur (The Good Place), and produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon, and Dr. Goor Productions. Goor, Schur, David Miner, and Luke Del Tredici serve as executive producers.

