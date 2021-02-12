Captain Marvel 2 Adds Zawe Ashton as Main Villain

Captain Marvel 2 adds Zawe Ashton as main villain

According to Deadline, English actress Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) has been cast to join Oscar winner Brie Larson in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. Further details about her character are still being kept under wraps but the outlet’s sources reveal that Ashton will reportedly play the main villain in the Nia DaCosta-directed MCU film.

The first film followed Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she became one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set more than a decade prior to the events in 2008’s Iron Man, Captain Marvel was an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Larson returned to the role in the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer and President Kevin Feige announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that a sequel was in development. Captain Marvel 2 will see Nia DaCosta (Candyman) taking over the directing duties from the first film’s the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Plot details for the sequel is still being kept under wraps but it will feature Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) who portrays grown-up Monica Rambeau as well as newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The sequel is currently set for a November 11, 2022 release.

Released in March 2019, the first film was a box office smash, grossing over $1.128 billion at the global box office on its estimated $175 million budget, becoming the first female-led superhero film to pass the billion-dollar mark, and garnered generally positive reviews from critics who praised the performances of the cast, namely that of Larson.

