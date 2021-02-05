Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Our Celebrity Gift Basket Giveaway!

Valentine’s Day preparations and Hollywood’s Awards Season are both in full swing! ComingSoon.net is helping you celebrate Valentine’s Day this year by giving readers a chance to win one sensational prize pack from celebrity gifting experts Backstage Creations, who produce the Official Celebrity Gift Bags for events like the Emmys and MTV Awards! To enter simply email your name with the subject line “BACKSTAGE” to ComingSoonContests@gmail.com and one winner (must be within the U.S.) will be selected by Monday, February 8!

Your prize will be full of goodies to pamper your honey or just yourself! From cozy Splendid PJs and earbuds for the gadget fanatic to DVDs to laugh and cry to, and even toys to surprise your *little* love with something fun, you’ll receive a collection that everyone can enjoy.

This prize pack includes:

Jazwares – Valentine’s Day Squishmallows from Jazwares are back and as squishy and soft as ever!

Paramount Pictures – Bring home the love with the 50th anniversary Limited-Edition Blu-ray of the newly restored classic Love Story and the action-packed and heartfelt hit Love and Monsters, which earned a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes!

Splendid Sleepwear – From the fabric you wear, to the moments you create, it’s this philosophy that drives the way we do things.

Soundcore by Anker Innovations – Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro – true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and incredible sound.

Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations: www.backstagecreations.com

